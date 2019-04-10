Straily will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles put Straily in the bullpen after signing him on Friday, but Alex Cobb's (back) return to the injured list accelerated his move to the starting rotation . The 30-year-old made his season debut Sunday against the Yankees and gave up five runs -- including two home runs -- over 1.1 innings. Straily threw 44 pitches in that appearance, so it remains unclear whether he'll be available for a typical starter's workload on only two days rest.

More News
Our Latest Stories