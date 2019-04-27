Straily permitted just one run (none earned) runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Saturday. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three as the Orioles eventually lost 9-2.

Straily gave just one run in the third inning on a single, an error and a sacrifice fly but threw 89 pitches in four innings. The 30-year-old has compiled a 6.75 ERA and 1.66 WHIP along with a 9:7 K:BB this season.