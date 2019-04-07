The Orioles made Straily available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Straily has worked almost exclusively as a starter since reaching the big leagues in 2012, but the Orioles will let him get his feet wet in relief before summoning him into the rotation. Though manager Brandon Hyde announced that Nate Karns will move to relief on a full-time basis, the Orioles will turn to John Means to fill the opening in the rotation Tuesday against the Athletics. Means likely won't have much of a leash in the starting role, however, so it wouldn't be surprising if Straily was called on to replace Means when his subsequent turn comes up April 14 in Boston.