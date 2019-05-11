Orioles' Dan Straily: Yields six runs
Straily (1-3) allowed six runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 4.1 innings while taking a loss to the Angels on Friday.
The struggles for the 30-year-old continue. While he has turned in a couple very good starts this year, he's also posted some horrible ones, and this was one of those. Straily has allowed 11 runs over 8.2 innings in his last two starts, which has raised his ERA to 8.23. Overall, he is 1-3 with a 1.83 WHIP and 15 strikeouts versus 12 walks in 27.1 innings this season. He will look to get on track in his next start against the Yankees on Wednesday.
