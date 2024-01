Coulombe signed a one-year contract with the Orioles on Monday that includes a club option for 2025.

The deal buys out the left-hander's final year of arbitration eligibility, and potentially, his first year of free agency. Coulombe was excellent for Baltimore in 2023, collecting a 2.81 ERA and 58:12 K:BB over 51.1 innings. He'll be a key setup man in the bullpen again in 2024.