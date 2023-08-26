Coulombe struck out the only batter he faced to pick up the save in Friday's 5-4 win over Colorado.

Orioles' closer Felix Bautista was called upon to close the ninth, but with two outs and the count at 2-2 against pinch-hitter Michael Toglia, Bautista was forced from the game with right-arm discomfort. Coulombe replaced Bautista and the lefty needed just one pitch to complete the strikeout against the switch-hitter and finish out the game. If Bautista ends up missing an extended period, Yennier Cano appears to be first in line to pick up save opportunities, though Coulombe could be used if the matchup is right. He holds a 2.75 ERA with 19 holds, two saves and 49 strikeouts over 39.1 innings.