Coulombe (5-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out two over one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Red Sox.

Two of Coulombe's three losses this season occurred over his last five appearances. He's allowed five runs (four earned) across his last 4.2 innings. Despite the late skid, he has a 2.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB with two saves and 21 holds through 51.1 innings this season. He'll be a key lefty in Baltimore's bullpen during the playoffs, though Yennier Cano and Tyler Wells are likely the top options for save chances.