Coulombe (5-2) allowed a run on two hits over one-third of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Astros.

Coulombe entered this series with a 12-inning scoreless streak, but the Astros have tagged him for two runs across one inning in two appearances. He allowed a double to Yainer Diaz and a walk-off single to Mauricio Dubon in Wednesday's contest. Coulombe has arguably been the Orioles' most consistent lefty reliever this year with a 2.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB through 48.2 innings, and he's added two saves and 20 holds over 57 appearances. While he's faltering late in the year, he should still be able to hold down a setup role the rest of the way.