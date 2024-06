The Orioles placed Coulombe on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 9, with left elbow inflammation.

Coulombe had given no indication that something might be wrong, having turned in five straight scoreless appearances. It's not clear how long he might be out, but his absence will be felt in the Orioles' bullpen, where he's posted a 2.42 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB over 26 innings.