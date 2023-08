Coulombe was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left biceps tendinitis.

It's a blow to the Orioles' bullpen, as Coulombe has been excellent with a 2.77 ERA and 48:9 K:BB over 39 innings. The hope is that he'll be ready to go when his 15 days are up, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.Joey Krehbiel will take Coulombe's roster spot.