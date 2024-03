Coulombe has allowed one run on four hits over three innings in Grapefruit League play this spring.

Coulombe is one of the safer bets to earn a bullpen spot for the Orioles this spring. He is arguably the top left-hander in the bullpen and figures to fill a setup role after posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB over 51.1 innings in similar usage last season. He also had two saves and 21 holds in his first year with the Orioles.