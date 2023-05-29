Coulombe (2-1) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win Sunday over the Rangers.

Coulombe got Nathaniel Lowe to fly out to end the top of the eighth inning before the Orioles pulled ahead a half-inning later. This was Coulombe's sixth straight scoreless outing, a span in which he's covered 5.2 innings with an 8:1 K:BB. The southpaw seems to have bounced back from his rough patch in early May. He's now at a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB through 19 innings while adding eight holds and two blown saves. He remains in the setup mix as part of the bridge to closer Felix Bautista.