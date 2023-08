Coulombe (biceps) was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Coulombe wound up missing just the minimum 15 days with left biceps tendinitis, tossing a scoreless inning in his lone rehab appearance. The left-hander has collected a 2.77 ERA and 48:9 K:BB over 39 innings this season out of the Orioles' bullpen and will return to a high-leverage role.