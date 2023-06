Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Saturday that Coulombe (personal) Should return for Baltimore's series against the Brewers starting Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hyde was placed on the bereavement list prior to Saturday's game against the Giants in San Francisco. The reliever should be back on the mound early next week with Josh Lester taking Coulombe's place on the roster in the meantime.