Coulombe (1-0) struck out one and hit a batter over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win Monday over the Rangers.

Coulombe relieved Kyle Bradish (foot) after the latter was injured in the second inning. Despite Tyler Wells throwing five no-hit innings, it was Coulombe who was awarded the win in his second game as an Oriole. The southpaw has two strikeouts and two hit batsmen without allowing a hit or a walk over 2.1 innings this season. He's expected to continue serving in a low-leverage role.