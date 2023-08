Coulombe (biceps) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Coulombe was sharp in his first outing for the Tides, striking out a pair in a clean inning. The reliever is eligible for activation Thursday and would appear to be in line to return at that time. Coulombe has been terrific out of the Orioles' bullpen this season, holding a 2.77 ERA and 48:9 K:BB over 39 innings.