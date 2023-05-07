Coulombe (1-1) allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning Saturday versus Atlanta, taking the loss and a blown save. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

After emerging as a solid middle-relief option in April, Coulombe has blown two leads in two appearances to begin May. Bryan Baker left a runner on base with one out in the eighth inning, and Coulombe served up a two-run home run to pinch hitter Kevin Pillar. For the season, Coulombe is at a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 12 innings, and he's picked up five holds. Despite the recent slump, he should still be part of the bridge to closer Felix Bautista when the Orioles are holding leads late.