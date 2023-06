Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said prior to Sunday's 11-3 win over the Royals that Coulombe has been dealing with an unspecified illness, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hyde noted that Coulombe was feeling under the weather Saturday, and though the left-hander was in uniform for Sunday's series finale, the Orioles ultimately stayed away from him. Regardless, Coulombe's ailment doesn't sound especially serious, so a trip to the injured list wouldn't seem likely at this juncture.