Valencia (calf) claimed that he could've played in Monday's Grapefruit League game if it was the regular season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran infielder is seemingly being extra careful with his injury since it's still spring training, but it's good to hear that there is little concern about the issue. Expect Valencia to return to game action sometime in the next couple days.

