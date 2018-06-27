Orioles' Danny Valencia: Clubs home run No. 7
Valencia was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.
Valencia gave the Orioles an early lead with the second-inning home run, but was caught stealing and picked off his other two times on the basepaths. The 33-year-old has been a relative bright spot of the Baltimore offense in 2018, with a .287/.354/.467 slash line in 167 plate at-bats.
