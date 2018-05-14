Valencia went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and had three runs and four RBI in the Orioles' 17-1 blowout of Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The 33-year-old raised his average all the way from .224 to .264 with this four-hit performance and he now has six home runs and 14 RBI on the season. He hadn't been getting enough regular appearances to make a sustained fantasy impact to this point but his .833 OPS over his 72 at-bats is solid and with Tim Beckham on the disabled list and Pedro Alvarez struggling and also dealing with a recent hamstring injury, Valencia should continue to get penciled into the lineup regularly for the time being.