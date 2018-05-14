Orioles' Danny Valencia: Goes 4-for-5, homers in blowout
Valencia went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and had three runs and four RBI in the Orioles' 17-1 blowout of Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The 33-year-old raised his average all the way from .224 to .264 with this four-hit performance and he now has six home runs and 14 RBI on the season. He hadn't been getting enough regular appearances to make a sustained fantasy impact to this point but his .833 OPS over his 72 at-bats is solid and with Tim Beckham on the disabled list and Pedro Alvarez struggling and also dealing with a recent hamstring injury, Valencia should continue to get penciled into the lineup regularly for the time being.
More News
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Hits fourth home run•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Losing at-bats to Alvarez•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Diagnosed with hamstring tightness•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Hits solo home run•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...