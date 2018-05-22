Orioles' Danny Valencia: Heads to bench Tuesday
Valencia is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As has been the case recently, Valencia will give way to Jace Peterson at the hot corner with a right-hander in James Shields toeing the rubber for the opposition.
