Valencia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Valencia will head to the bench for the first time in seven games as manager Buck Showalter clears a spot at the hot corner for leadoff man Jace Peterson in the series finale. Though Valencia has historically done his best work as a short-side platoon bat, he has been a surprisingly strong performer against right-handers this season, hitting .313/.348/.516 across 69 plate appearances. Despite dropping out of the lineup Sunday, Valencia still appears locked in for something close to a full-time role with the Orioles while he continues to impress at the plate.