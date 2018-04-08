Orioles' Danny Valencia: Hits home run Sunday
Valencia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win against the Yankees.
Although his batting average is sitting at a bleak .167 for the year, Valencia found some power and hit his first home run of the season Sunday. However, Valencia's fantasy value remains low, as he figures to platoon at the DH spot with Pedro Alvarez until Mark Trumbo (quadriceps) comes off the disabled list.
