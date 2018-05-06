Orioles' Danny Valencia: Losing at-bats to Alvarez
Valencia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After Tim Beckham was shut down April 24 when it was determined he would require groin surgery, Valencia received the first chance to serve as the Orioles' everyday third baseman, starting at the position in the first four games Beckham was out of the lineup. It appears Valencia has since fallen into a platoon at the hot corner with Pedro Alvarez, whose left-handedness has earned him the larger share of the starts. Though he'll be on the bench again Sunday, Valencia may not have to wait long before earning more consistent work, as Pedro Alvarez has opened May with a 1-for-16 showing at the plate.
