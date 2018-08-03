Orioles' Danny Valencia: Not in Friday's lineup
Valencia is out of the lineup against Texas on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Valencia will remain on the bench for a second straight game while Renato Nunez gets another start at third base. Across 76 games this year, Valencia is hitting .270/.322/.422 with nine home runs and 28 RBI.
