Orioles' Danny Valencia: Out of Friday's lineup
Valencia is not in Friday's lineup against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Valencia will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games, with Joey Rickard starting in right field and batting eighth. The 33-year-old Valencia is in the midst of an 0-for-16 slump and is without a hit in July.
