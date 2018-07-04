Valencia is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With the Orioles playing in a National League park, he will remain on the bench as Mark Trumbo gets another start in the outfield. Across 58 games this year, Valencia is hitting .275 with a .793 OPS. Look for him to continue seeing regular time in right field once the club returns to American League contests.