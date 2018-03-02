Orioles' Danny Valencia: Signs minor-league deal with Orioles
Valencia has signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Valencia hit .256/.314/.411 in 130 games for the Mariners last season, unremarkable numbers for a player who played primarily as a first baseman. The 33-year-old can play all four corner positions and could win a role as a bench bat for the Orioles, though his fantasy value is likely to be limited unless an injury opens up unexpected playing time.
More News
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Smacks two-run blast in win•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Goes deep in one-run loss•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Likely to slide into platoon with Alonso•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Out of lineup for Game 2•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Slugs 12th homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Key hit in win•
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...