Valencia has signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Valencia hit .256/.314/.411 in 130 games for the Mariners last season, unremarkable numbers for a player who played primarily as a first baseman. The 33-year-old can play all four corner positions and could win a role as a bench bat for the Orioles, though his fantasy value is likely to be limited unless an injury opens up unexpected playing time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories