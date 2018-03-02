Valencia has signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Valencia hit .256/.314/.411 in 130 games for the Mariners last season, unremarkable numbers for a player who played primarily as a first baseman. The 33-year-old can play all four corner positions and could win a role as a bench bat for the Orioles, though his fantasy value is likely to be limited unless an injury opens up unexpected playing time.