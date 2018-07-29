Valencia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

One of several Orioles players likely to be available as Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline approaches, Valencia has boosted his stock with a 10-for-24 showing at the plate coming out of the All-Star break. He'll get a routine rest following three straight starts as Jace Peterson receives a turn at third base.

