Myers signed a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 29-year-old has been out of affiliated baseball since 2015. He's spent the last two years in the independent Atlantic League, putting up a .337/.369/.446 line for the Bridgeport Bluefish last season. He has a career .671 OPS in 10 minor-league seasons and only spent six games above Double-A, so he's unlikely to be anything more than minor-league depth for the Orioles, assuming he even sticks with the organization once camp ends.