Orioles' D'arby Myers: Signs minor-league deal with Orioles
Myers signed a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 29-year-old has been out of affiliated baseball since 2015. He's spent the last two years in the independent Atlantic League, putting up a .337/.369/.446 line for the Bridgeport Bluefish last season. He has a career .671 OPS in 10 minor-league seasons and only spent six games above Double-A, so he's unlikely to be anything more than minor-league depth for the Orioles, assuming he even sticks with the organization once camp ends.
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...