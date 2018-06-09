O'Day (elbow) was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day is ready to return to the big leagues after landing on the disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow exactly one month ago. He will immediately return to a late-inning role for the Orioles, as he's logged a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 13 appearances with the team this season. In a corresponding move, Tanner Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

