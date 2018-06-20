O'Day (hamstring) is available out of the bullpen Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

O'day hasn't pitched since suffering a minor hamstring injury last Friday, but he's good to go after getting some time off to rest and recover. The veteran reliever, who owns a solid 3.12 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season, should immediately slot back in as one of the team's primary setup men.