Orioles' Darren O'Day: Available Wednesday
O'Day (hamstring) is available out of the bullpen Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
O'day hasn't pitched since suffering a minor hamstring injury last Friday, but he's good to go after getting some time off to rest and recover. The veteran reliever, who owns a solid 3.12 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season, should immediately slot back in as one of the team's primary setup men.
More News
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Unavailable Tuesday with hamstring issue•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Activated prior to Saturday's game•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Targets Saturday for return•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could return Thursday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Bullpen session Sunday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Doesn't receive clearance to throw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart