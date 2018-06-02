Orioles' Darren O'Day: Bullpen session Sunday
O'Day (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
O'Day was scheduled to start throwing last Tuesday but didn't end up getting the green light after receiving a cortisone injection the week prior. The 25-year-old has been sidelined with the elbow since May 6 and is seemingly getting closer to a return, although he still will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment.
