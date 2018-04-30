Orioles' Darren O'Day: Collects save Sunday
O'Day threw one perfect inning and struck out two batters Sunday, earning his second save of the season in the Orioles' victory over the Tigers.
After surrendering a home run in Saturday's outing, O'Day bounced back and closed Sunday's game for Baltimore, throwing 17 pitches (13 strikes) over one perfect inning. Depending on Brad Brach's availability, O'Day figures to see occasional save opportunities until Zach Britton (Achilles) returns to full health.
