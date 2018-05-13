Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could be activated Wednesday
O'Day (elbow) was able to throw Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday or Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
O'Day was diagnosed with a hyperextended right elbow following a five-out appearance May 4, but the injury only prevented him from throwing for a little over a week. He'll likely face hitters at some point early this week, and if the Orioles' training and coaching staffs are satisfied with how he looks, O'Day should be available out of the bullpen by the weekend. O'Day would likely rank as the top option to close out games for Baltimore when Brad Brach isn't available.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...