O'Day (elbow) was able to throw Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday or Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day was diagnosed with a hyperextended right elbow following a five-out appearance May 4, but the injury only prevented him from throwing for a little over a week. He'll likely face hitters at some point early this week, and if the Orioles' training and coaching staffs are satisfied with how he looks, O'Day should be available out of the bullpen by the weekend. O'Day would likely rank as the top option to close out games for Baltimore when Brad Brach isn't available.