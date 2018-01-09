Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could get saves
Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that O'Day is one of four relievers who could close games while Zach Britton (Achilles) is out, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
O'Day has saved five games over the past two seasons, but typically works as a setup man. Brad Brach is expected to close while Britton is out (likely until late June), but Showalter said O'Day, Mychal Givens and Richard Bleier are also in the mix for saves over the first couple months of the season. After Brach, Givens seems like the top speculative play for fantasy purposes.
