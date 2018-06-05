Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could return Thursday
O'Day (elbow) is hopeful to be reinstated from the disabled list as early as Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
O'Day tossed a bullpen session Sunday, and if his elbow continues to feel good, he could join the team in Toronto for the weekend series. Through 13 games out of the bullpen this season, he's posted a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 18:2 K:BB over 14.1 innings.
