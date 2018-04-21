O'Day (0-1) tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn his first save of the season against the Indians on Friday.

O'Day struggled Wednesday giving up three runs to earn the blown save, but bounced back with a clean inning Friday. The 35-year-old has been solid outside of Wednesday's performance, with four runs allowed on seven hits and 11 strikeouts over 8.2 innings on the season, and also has three holds.