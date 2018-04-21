Orioles' Darren O'Day: Earns first save of season
O'Day (0-1) tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn his first save of the season against the Indians on Friday.
O'Day struggled Wednesday giving up three runs to earn the blown save, but bounced back with a clean inning Friday. The 35-year-old has been solid outside of Wednesday's performance, with four runs allowed on seven hits and 11 strikeouts over 8.2 innings on the season, and also has three holds.
More News
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Perfect so far•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Set for save opportunities•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could get saves•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Notches 16th hold Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Rebounding from rough summer•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Takes loss after blowing save Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...