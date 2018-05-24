O'Day (elbow) will likely get a cortisone injection Friday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day wasn't feeling up to throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, and the 35-year-old right-hander will test his luck with cortisone shots if the elbow doesn't feel better by Friday. He's been dealing with the same ailment since being placed on the disabled list May 9 and hopes to return to action in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories