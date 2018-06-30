O'Day (hamstring) will have surgery on his left hamstring and will miss the rest of the 2018 season, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

O'Day landed on the disabled list earlier this week with a hamstring strain and was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday, which makes sense given the surgery announcement. The 35-year-old would have been eligible to return in late August, but will now have to look towards a return in 2019.