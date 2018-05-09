O'Day was placed on the 10-day disabled list on with a hyperextended right elbow, retroactive to Sunday.

O'Day has appeared in 13 games for the Orioles this season, logging a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 14.1 innings of relief. The club hasn't released any specifics on his injury, but the right-hander will be eligible to return from the DL on May 16. In a corresponding move, Tanner Scott was called up from Triple-A Norfolk.