Orioles' Darren O'Day: Lands on DL
O'Day was placed on the 10-day disabled list on with a hyperextended right elbow, retroactive to Sunday.
O'Day has appeared in 13 games for the Orioles this season, logging a 3.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 14.1 innings of relief. The club hasn't released any specifics on his injury, but the right-hander will be eligible to return from the DL on May 16. In a corresponding move, Tanner Scott was called up from Triple-A Norfolk.
