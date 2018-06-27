O'Day exited Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day threw six pitches in the eighth inning before being lifted from the contest after appearing to injure himself while attempting to field a bunt. The reliever recently missed some time with a hamstring injury, so it's possible that he may have aggravated that injury again. We'll wait for an official diagnosis following the conclusion of Tuesday's game.