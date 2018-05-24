Manager Buck Showalter said O'Day (elbow) did not feel well enough to throw his scheduled bullpen session Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day just can't seem to shake the elbow issue that landed him on the disabled list earlier in the month. Showalter added that the reliever may need to undergo some additional testing on his injured elbow, which suggests a return is far from imminent.

More News
Our Latest Stories