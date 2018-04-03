Orioles' Darren O'Day: Perfect so far
O'Day has not allowed a baserunner and has struck out three over two innings this season.
The Orioles have not had a save opportunity since Brad Brach coughed up the lead on Opening Day, but O'Day and Mychal Givens are each supposedly in the mix for saves, along with Brach, going forward. O'Day, 35, has more career saves (19) than Givens (zero), although Givens is seen as the more intriguing long-term option. That said, Givens' ability to log 70-plus innings in a flexible role out of the bullpen may lead to manager Buck Showalter leaning on veterans Brach and O'Day in the ninth inning until Zach Britton (Achilles) is healthy.
