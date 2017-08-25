Orioles' Darren O'Day: Rebounding from rough summer
After posting an awful 6.46 ERA over 16 games in June and July, O'Day has bounced back with a 1.64 ERA, and a season-best .147 BABIP through 11 innings in August.
The 10th-year veteran has struggled to stop the bleeding this season, posting a 68.1 percent strand rate, O'Day's worst mark since his rookie campaign as an Angel in 2008. On the flip side, the righty has managed to own a K/9 above 10 for the third straight season. The 34-year-old is on pace to challenge the 20-hold mark, and with a fine strikeout rate in tow, O'Day is a decent option in deep leagues that value such relievers.
