An MRI on O'Day's injured elbow came back clean, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Details on the incident that caused the injury finally emerged. Apparently, O'Day was stretching his arm in the bullpen and someone ran into him, hyper-flexing his elbow. It seems like quite the freak accident, but it doesn't seem like he'll be out overly long given the good MRI results. Look for a better timetable for his return once he ramps up his activity again.