O'Day was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a hamstring injury, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

O'Day aggravated his hamstring injury Tuesday when attempting to field a bunt in the eighth inning against the Mariners. The specifics of the hamstring setback haven't been revealed, so it's hard to say if he'll require more than just the minimum 10 days on the disabled list. More news on that front should become available in the coming days.