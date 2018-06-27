Orioles' Darren O'Day: Sent to DL with hamstring injury
O'Day was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a hamstring injury, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
O'Day aggravated his hamstring injury Tuesday when attempting to field a bunt in the eighth inning against the Mariners. The specifics of the hamstring setback haven't been revealed, so it's hard to say if he'll require more than just the minimum 10 days on the disabled list. More news on that front should become available in the coming days.
More News
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Lifted with injury•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Available Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Unavailable Tuesday with hamstring issue•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Activated prior to Saturday's game•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Targets Saturday for return•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Could return Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...