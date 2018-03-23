O'Day is set to split save opportunities with Brad Brach and Mychal Givens, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Day was assumed to be the second or third option behind Brad Brach, who filled in for the injured Zach Britton last season. It now appears that the team will use a committee approach, so he should be in line for at least a few saves in the opening months of the season while Britton remains injured. The trio is hard to separate statistically, so it's difficult to predict whether or not a clear winner will eventually emerge. O'Day has the highest ERA of the group at 3.43, though his 3.48 xFIP was the lowest. He differentiates himself slightly by having the highest strikeout rate (31.7 percent) and walk rate (10.0 percent). He could be a decent buy for saves speculators at his low price, though if he ends up receiving just a third of the team's saves over just two months, he's unlikely to provide a ton of value.