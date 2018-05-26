Orioles' Darren O'Day: Set to throw Tuesday
Manager Buck Showalter said O'Day (elbow) is scheduled to throw Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
O'Day received a cortisone injection Friday and is set to rest for a few days before throwing again. The veteran reliever will likely need to throw an inning in the minors before returning from the disabled list, leaving his potential return date unclear. Showalter did say he thinks O'Day will be back before teammate Zach Britton (Achilles), who is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. Either way, a return doesn't sound imminent.
